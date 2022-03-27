Luke Shaw’s comments reveal what Manchester United should change under new manager – Tyrone Marshall

It was not too long ago that football players in England were afraid to leave their club environment to join a different group of peers, often pursuing their own agenda, playing for a failing national team. For where the spotlight was particularly harsh.

The credit for the change in the mood of the England team goes to Gareth Southgate and the players are really looking forward to meeting them at St George’s Park at the moment.

Ahead of the friendly with Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday, the England manager said the international break was an opportune moment for the players to reunite in what is going to be a crucial run-in for many. till the end of the season.

