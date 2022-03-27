Luke Thompson Interviews on Benedict Bridgerton’s Romance in Season 2 and Prince Harry

Benedict Bridgerton has a bit in common with Prince Harry – or, at least with Prince Harry before Meghan fell in love, left the official royal role, and moved to California, that is. As the second eldest Bridgerton brother, Benedict is a quintessential “extra”, lacking responsibility and purpose, and waiting in the wings aimlessly.

Luke Thompson, the actor who played Benedict, said, “Being extra – like there is the thing with Prince Harry.” T&C On Zoom, “it’s a really tough position to be in because it comes with relative freedom, especially in narrow space. But at the same time, it’s very difficult to find yourself when your entire identity is tied to what the family needs you to do, and yet you’re not number one, so you’re not fully responsible. You really can’t…