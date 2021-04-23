Lupin Part 2: Netflix release date, trailer and all latest updates

Lupin Half 2: Netflix’s French thriller Lupin is all set to return with its subsequent set of episodes. Right here’s all the things we all know.

French thriller ‘Lupin’ is a big hit since its first 5 episodes arrived on Netflix in Jan 2021.

The second half containing 5 extra episodes will land in Summer season 2021, Netflix introduced on Jan 28, 2021.

Followers of French crime drama Lupin have been eagerly awaiting its second half for the reason that first half ended on an thrilling observe. The French drama has emerged as considered one of Netflix’s largest worldwide hits so far with High 10 rating in additional than 10 international locations. Followers are tremendous excited for extra Lupin episodes as a result of launch in Summer season 2021. Netflix has launched a trailer for half 2 and it’s got everybody excited. Right here is all the things you might want to learn about Lupin half 2:

When is Lupin Half 2 arriving on Netflix?

In January, Netflix introduced that Lupin Half 2 will air this summer season (2021). We’re nonetheless ready for the precise launch. We’ll hold this web page up to date after we know extra.

🇫🇷 BREAKING 🇫🇷… Lupin will return for Half 2 (deux) quickly. — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) January 28, 2021

Whereas the primary 5 episodes had been directed by Louis Leterrier and Marcela Stated, the brand new set of 5 episodes, or say Half 2 is directed by Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin.

Lupin Half 2 plot

Created by George Kay and François Uzan, the sequence follows the central character Assane Diop (Omar Sy), whose father (Fargass Assandé as Babakar) is framed for the theft of an costly diamond necklace by his employer, the rich and highly effective Pellegrini household. Babakar hangs himself in his jail cell out of disgrace, leaving the teenage Assane an orphan.

Twenty-five years later, impressed by a e book about gentleman thief Arsène Lupin his father had given him on his birthday, Assane units out to get revenge on the Pellegrini household, utilizing his allure and mastery of thievery, deception, and disguise.

Within the final episode of half 1, Assane finds himself in a troublesome state of affairs as he will get traced by Officer Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab) who had observed numerous similarities between his crimes and people of fictional thief Arsène Lupin. The police detective confronted him on the seaside, which left us questioning if it’s all over for Assane. Within the climax, Assane was desperately searching for his younger Raoul (Etan Simon), kidnapped by the Pelligrini household.

Within the trailer launched by Netflix on March 5, we see Assane’s determined seek for his son Raoul and cat and mouse recreation between him and Pelligrini. The trailer description reads,

“Assane’s quest for revenge in opposition to Hubert Pellegrini has torn his household to items. Together with his again to the wall, he now has to think about a brand new plan, even when it means placing himself at risk.”

The trailer clearly means that half 2 might be extra thrilling and thrilling than half 1. We simply can’t comprise our pleasure.

Who stars in Lupin?

Lupin stars Omar Sy as Assane, the Parisian gentleman thief who attracts inspiration from the books. Right here’s a have a look at the star solid:

Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a modern-day gentleman thief.

Mamadou Haidara as younger Assane Diop.

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Assane’s ex-girlfriend and the mom of his baby.

Ludmilla Makowski as younger Claire.

Etan Simon as Raoul, the son of Assane and Claire.

Fargass Assandé as Babakar, Assane’s late father.

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, Assane’s shut buddy from his college days.

Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini, a enterprise tycoon.

Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini, Hubert’s spouse.

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini, Hubert and Anne’s daughter.

Léa Bonneau as younger Juliette Pellegrini.

Vincent Garanger as Gabriel Dumont, the commissioner of the Paris police division.

Johann Dionnet as younger Gabriel Dumont.

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier, a police captain tasked with retrieving the Pellegrinis’ necklace.

Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem.

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira, a detective who makes use of his data of the Arsene Lupin books to trace Assane’s exercise.

Lupin is impressed by the books, together with