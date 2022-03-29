Lupita Nyong’o’s hairstylist shares how to recreate her updo

Lupita Nyong’o glowed positively as she made her grand entrance on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

The actress, who presented an awards night, wore a gold, sequined and tasseled gown by Prada, embellished with a dazzling flower motif.

To complement the gorgeous outfit, hairstylist Vernon François created an equally beautiful hairstyle for the star.

(Image credit: Getty / Rich Fury / VF22)

“The overall look of this hairstyle is partly inspired by African figures in classical Greek art,” explained Francois. “It’s a sister locks updo with a soft, graceful, glamorous feel influenced by Lupita’s dress. Movement is a key part of it, to match the tassels on Lupita’s dress. Floral in asymmetrical hand-sculpted shape.” Lupita’s dress reflects the design…