Luton-Watford minute's silence interrupted by smoke bomb -

The incident occurred regardless of the fixture being performed behind closed doorways.

A smoke bomb was set off inside Kenilworth Street whereas Luton and Watford gamers noticed a minute’s silence in reminiscence of the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday.

English Soccer League video games had been moved from their conventional 3pm kick-off slot because of Prince Philip‘s funeral happening at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Fortress on the similar time following his dying final week on the age of 99.

As Luton and Watford gamers stood across the centre circle for a minute’s silence earlier than the 12.30pm begin, a smoke bomb was let off inside the bottom near the manager containers and seating.

No gamers had been close to to the machine when it exploded to disclose pink smoke, however a picture of it might be seen on an image taken by Luton’s official Twitter account.

As a result of coronavirus pandemic, all EFL matches proceed to be performed behind closed doorways, but it surely didn’t cease a slight disruption forward of the derby fixture within the Sky Wager Championship, with a steward pressured to eliminate the smoke bomb earlier than play was capable of get underneath manner.

The PA information company has contacted Luton and the EFL for a remark.

