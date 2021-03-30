LXB vs POR Live Score Football Match World Cup European Qualifiers Luxembourg Vs Portugal Scorecard

In World Cup qualifiers, Luxembourg and Portugal is going to face-off against each other on March 31, 2021, at 12:15 AM. The two teams are practicing very hard to give tough competition to each other. The players of the teams are highly experienced and talented as they have played many matches in their careers. Their performance in the previous matches is commendable. Both teams are very prominent and brilliant and giving an exciting match to entertain the viewers. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the match of these two teams. In this article, we gonna tell you all the needed information about the match.
LXB vs POR Live Score
LXB vs POR Match Details
- Match:- LXB vs POR, World Cup qualifiers
- Venue:- Luxembourg
- Date:- Wednesday, March 31, 2021
- Time:- 12:15 AM
Luxembourg will be square-off against the team Portugal. Now, we will tell you the previous performance of the teams, Luxembourg team is currently sitting at the 3rd position in the standings of group-A. The team has only one match till now in which they won the game against the team republic of Ireland. The goals for the and against the team are 1 and 0 respectively.
If we talk about the opponent team, the Portugal team has secured its place at the second position in the standings. Portugal has won their 1 match out of 2 matches and another match was drawn. The total goals for the team and against are 3 and 2 respectively. It will be interesting to see which team will win the match.
Luxembourg:
- Sebastien Thill
- Olivier Thill
- Christopher Martins Pereira
- Leandro Barreiro
- Vincent Thill
- Gerson Rodrigues
- Stefano Bensi
- Edvin Muratović
- Florian Bohnert
- Maurice Deville
- Danel Sinani
Portugal:
- Bruno Fernandes
- Cédric Soares
- Luís Neto
- Nuno mendes
- José Fonte
- Domingos Duarte
- Rúben Dias
- João Cancelo
- Rui Silva
- José Sá
- Anthony Lopes
As per the previous performances of the teams, the more probability for winning the match is Portugal team as the performance of the team is exceptional. The team is performing really well in the matches. On the other hand, we have team Luxembourg which is also playing well but the team has played only 1 match. On the basis of the previous record, we predict that team Portugal has higher chances to win the match. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates.