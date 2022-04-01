Lydia Co off to strong start in first LPGA major of 2022

Kiwi golfer Lydia is off to a strong start in her first LPGA major of the year, sitting in a six-way tie in fourth place after the first round.

To Lydia in the Tournament of Champions. (source: getty)

Ko shot four-unders for the round with five birdies and one bogey at the Chevron Championships at Mission Hills Course in California.

The world number three’s efforts put her two shots behind the six-under lead of American Jennifer Kupcho and Australia’s Minji Lee.

Ko entered Friday and has just recovered from a Covid-19 infection, but with the goal of finishing inside the top 10.

A result like this is not out of reach of Ko, given both his form last year and the history at Mission Hills the 24-year-old owns a course record.

Ko also won on the course as a teenager and finished as eventual runner-up…