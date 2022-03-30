Lynching is now a federal hate crime after a century of blocking efforts

After many unsuccessful attempts over twelve decades, now is a federal law Which designates lynching as a hate crime. In a ceremony Tuesday at the White House, President Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law.

“Racial hatred is not a chronic problem. It is an ongoing problem,” Biden said. “The hate never goes away, it only hides under rocks. If it gets even the slightest oxygen, it comes back screaming. What stops it? We all.”

Under the law, offenders can be jailed for up to 30 years when conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or grievous bodily injury.

Vice President Kamala Harris said lynchings are “not a relic of the past.”

“Racial acts of terror still happen in our country….