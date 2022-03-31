Lynching is now a federal hate crime under bill signed by the president on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Grey DC) — Sixty-seven years after the death of Emmett Till, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that makes lynching a federal hate crime.

“While for the sake of the family we are amazed by your courage to find purpose through your pain,” President Biden said.

Till’s cousin, Rev Wheeler Parker, was among those in attendance.

“It shows how America is ready to change. We have come a long way. We have a lot more to do. But it tells me that there is hope and I can see it in people who have fire in their stomachs.” And have the courage to do what is right,” Parker said.

Parker witnessed Till’s kidnapping in Mississippi in 1955. Till was accused of molesting a white woman inside a store. After Till’s body was recovered from the river…