Lynching is now a hate crime in America – 100 years after the first resolution

US President Joe Biden signed a bill into law on Tuesday to make lynching a federal hate crime – more than 100 years after such legislation was first proposed.

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is named after the black teenager whose murder in Mississippi in the summer of 1955 became an inspiring moment in the civil rights era.

By the time he was 14, he had traveled from his Chicago home to visit relatives in Mississippi when it was alleged that he had whistled at a white woman. Till kidnapped, beaten and shot in the head. A large metal fan was tied with barbed wire before his body was thrown into the river. His grieving mother insisted on an open coffin to show everyone how her son was brutally beaten.

Two white men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother, JW Milam, were accused but…