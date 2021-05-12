LYNN — Lynn native Corey Bingham is going back to where it all started, as the Lynn Tech graduate was announced as the new boys basketball coach at his alma mater Wednesday afternoon. Bingham, a former 1,000-point scorer at Tech, takes over the job after the Tigers missed the entire 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

“It’s a dream come true to go back to where it all started and coach at Lynn Tech,” said Bingham, who played college basketball at the University of Toledo after his time at Tech. “I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I feel like I’ve taken all the steps to earn this. It’s a great feeling, and I’m excited to bring Tech back to the winning ways we had when I was playing here.”

Bingham was a star for the Tigers, playing under current Lynn Classical head coach Marvin Avery. A back-to-back Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP as a junior and senior, Bingham scored more than 1,500 points in his career. He averaged 24 points per game as a junior and led Tech to a CAC title, then he propelled the Tigers to a 20-0 regular season record and a Division 3 EMass title as a senior behind averages of 27 points, six assists and five rebounds per game.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Corey back to Tech as the new boys basketball coach,” said Lynn Tech Athletic Director Adolph Graciale. “As a Tech grad and a former 1,000-point scorer, we know he has an intimate connection to the school and the program. It was a very difficult process with a number of outstanding applicants, but we’re confident that we’ve made the right decision with Corey.”

Graciale said that there was a vigorous hiring process before choosing Bingham, with 20 applicants coming out for the job initially. Through a collaborative effort with a board that included all facets of the Lynn Tech community, the decision was made unanimously.

Bingham comes to Tech from across town at Lynn English, where he was an assistant coach under Antonio Anderson. The coaching staff at English ended up taking the Bulldogs to two straight Division 1 state titles, with a number of players moving on to play at the collegiate level.

“Antonio played a big role in my coaching development, from simply giving me an opportunity to coach to showing me how to build up a program,” said Bingham.

Now, Bingham aims to do similar things at his alma mater.

“My goal is to help these kids however I can, on and off the basketball court,” said Bingham. “We want to help these kids succeed on the floor and in the classroom so they can have more opportunities in the future.”

As for what’s next, Bingham plans on meeting his team over the next few weeks before hitting the ground running for summer league ball. With the new season a little more than six months away, there’s no time to waste.

“This is the time to start building the culture and bringing back the Tech Pride,” said Bingham. “We’re going to try to get acclimated to each other quickly and start putting in the work for summer league as soon as we can. It’s time to get to work.”





