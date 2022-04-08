Lynx Air launches first trip from Calgary

Lynx Air made its inaugural flight on Thursday, marking its latest foray into Canada’s increasingly crowded budget airline market.

The ultra-low-cost carrier’s Boeing 737 MAX jetliner took off from Calgary on Thursday and landed in Vancouver later that morning.

Calgary-based Lynx, formerly known as Energet, aims to operate 148 flights a week on more than a dozen routes by July, Chief Executive Meren MacArthur said.

Several ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs) have been preparing for collisions with Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd since the summer – and with each other – especially for domestic flights and sun destinations.

