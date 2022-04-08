Lynx Air launches first trip from Calgary

Lynx Air launches first trip from Calgary

Lynx Air made its inaugural flight on Thursday, marking its latest foray into Canada’s increasingly crowded budget airline market.

The ultra-low-cost carrier’s Boeing 737 MAX jetliner took off from Calgary on Thursday and landed in Vancouver later that morning.

Calgary-based Lynx, formerly known as Energet, aims to operate 148 flights a week on more than a dozen routes by July, Chief Executive Meren MacArthur said.

Several ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs) have been preparing for collisions with Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd since the summer – and with each other – especially for domestic flights and sun destinations.

Read more: Low-cost airline Lynx will offer Hamilton to Calgary, Halifax flights

Flair Airlines…


Read Full News