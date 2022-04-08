Lynx Air makes inaugural flight

Lynx Air Press Release | April 7, 2022

Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, Lynx Air (Lynx), took to the skies on April 7 with its inaugural flight from Calgary to Vancouver. Lynx operates a fleet of three new Boeing 737 aircraft and will grow rapidly in the coming weeks.

The airline’s next destination will be Toronto, with its inaugural Calgary-Toronto flight starting Monday, April 11. It will add Kelowna to its network from 15 April, Winnipeg on 19 April and Victoria starting 12 May.

Lynx Air’s inaugural flight from YYC to YVR on April 7. jason hampton photo

The airline will add two more aircraft to its fleet in the coming months to further expand its network.