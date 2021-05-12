ENTERTAINMENT

M. Appavu (Speaker) Wiki, Age, Biography, Images

M.Appavu Biography

Name M. Appavu
Real Name M. Appavu
Nickname Appavu
Profession Politician, MLA
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age 54 as of 2021
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Muthuvelayudha Perumal
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Married
Affairs/Girlfriends Yet to be updated
Wife Vijaya
Children Alex Raja, Arogiya Rahul, Priyanka
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Yet to be updated
Birth Place Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
Hometown Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

M.Appavu OfficialSocial Profiles

Twitter: Yet to be updated

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Interesting Facts of M. Appavu

  • He campaigned for Farmer rights on several occasions.
  • Appavu is also one of the reasons to bring Minimum Support Price (MSP)
  • M Appavu also raised his voice against PepsiCo and Coco cola for using the Tamirabarani river.

Check out the latest photos of Tamil Nadu Speaker M.Appavu,

Appavu MLA
