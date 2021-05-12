M. Appavu (Speaker) Wiki, Age, Biography, Images

M.Appavu Biography

Name M. Appavu Real Name M. Appavu Nickname Appavu Profession Politician, MLA Date of Birth Yet to be updated Age 54 as of 2021 Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Muthuvelayudha Perumal

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Married Affairs/Girlfriends Yet to be updated Wife Vijaya Children Alex Raja, Arogiya Rahul, Priyanka Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Yet to be updated Birth Place Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu Hometown Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

M.Appavu OfficialSocial Profiles

Twitter: Yet to be updated

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Interesting Facts of M. Appavu

He campaigned for Farmer rights on several occasions.

Appavu is also one of the reasons to bring Minimum Support Price (MSP)

M Appavu also raised his voice against PepsiCo and Coco cola for using the Tamirabarani river.

