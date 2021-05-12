M. Appavu (Speaker) Wiki, Age, Biography, Images

M.Appavu Biography
|Name
|M. Appavu
|Real Name
|M. Appavu
|Nickname
|Appavu
|Profession
|Politician, MLA
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be updated
|Age
|54 as of 2021
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Muthuvelayudha Perumal
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Wife
|Vijaya
|Children
|Alex Raja, Arogiya Rahul, Priyanka
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Yet to be updated
|Birth Place
|Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
|Hometown
|Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
M.Appavu OfficialSocial Profiles
Twitter: Yet to be updated
Instagram: Yet to be updated
Facebook: Yet to be updated
Interesting Facts of M. Appavu
- He campaigned for Farmer rights on several occasions.
- Appavu is also one of the reasons to bring Minimum Support Price (MSP)
- M Appavu also raised his voice against PepsiCo and Coco cola for using the Tamirabarani river.
Check out the latest photos of Tamil Nadu Speaker M.Appavu,