M Wade T20 career: Full list of Matthew Wade IPL teams

Matthew Wade IPL teams: The Australian wicket-keeper batter has returned to the biggest T20 tournament after 11 years.

While a total of four IPL debutants are playing in the ongoing fourth IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Lions and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Australia wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade is making his debut in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe after as many as 11 years.

Wade, 34, is set to open the batting for Titans alongside India batter Shubman Gill. Part of a three-member wicket-keeping unit at GT, Wade pinned down the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to play this match.

After England opening batter Jason Roy opted out of IPL 2022, Wade had become an automatic choice to open the batting for Gujarat. Apart from…