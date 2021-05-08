Maa Special Performances and Nora Fatehi Dance On Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming!

Grab the written episode update of the most entertaining dancing show “Dance Deewane 3” on 8th May 2021. The episode is gonna be filled ‘with lots of entertaining sequences. Tonight we will be going to see one of the most precious moments on the show which concludes the blessings of the mothers of all the participants. In tonight’s show, the mother is the guiding light in the darkest times, they are the pillars so all the participants to lean on anytime.

Dance Deewane 3 8th May 2021

Well, mothers are the source, blessing, support, and force behind. Participants are all set to amuse the judges with their performances and they are ready to hit the stage with their fiery performances. The participants were done lots of hard work and practice so that they can save their seats and not face elimination. Tonight the audience will be going t see the most unique and essential promotion on the stage. As we are going through a pandemic time hence it is important for all of us. The participants Sphil has been promoted a Vaccine of the most contagious virus.

He performed tremendously and tells the importance of vaccines through his impressive and electrifying performance. Judges will be so impressed to see his performance and they use to give him a standing ovation. He sets an example on the show tonight. Not only we will also be going to see a rocking performance of Aman, but his performance is also cute as he dedicated his performance to his mother. This moment touches the heart of all the judges.

Her mother says some precious words to his son. After this, we will also be going to see a dance of the beautiful judge Norah Fatehi. A female performer Soochna all set to burn the stage with her enticing and Lavni performance n the stage of DD3. She impresses Norah with her tremendous steps and Norah also joins her later. Both spread the hotness on the stage with their dance.

The viewers are also gonna enjoy the performance of Sahil and Anjali, they will be seen performing on “Laag Jaa Gale” and they dedicated it to their mother. While Dharmesh is so amused ti their performance and he takes their autograph on his white shirt and this is one of the biggest compliments for them. Enjoy the full episode on Colors Tv at 9:00 pm. Stay tuned to us by following our site.