LATEST

Maajja: Watch All The Latest Indie Songs | Tamil, Hindi, English

Avatar
By
Posted on
Maajja Songs

Maajja is a brand new music platform specifically launched for Impartial music artists in South India. It was initiated by Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman with the collaboration of three Canadian entrepreneurs Noel Kirthiraj, Sen Sachi, and Prasana Balachandran. He additionally launched the digital music competition “YAALL Fest”, to showcase the expertise round Chennai and the South Asian diaspora. Many indie musicians and composers are been grateful to be a part of Maajja and YAALL (Be a part of the Cultural Renaissance). Take a look at this house for all new upcoming Maajja songs, music movies, information, and updates.

The introduction video of MAAJJA was launched on youtube that includes some indie musicians and composers like Toronto-based hip hop acts like sister duo Cartel Madras and rapper Shan Vincent De Paul, Siennor, producer-composer-singer Tenma, Tamil rock band Oorka, rapper Arivarasu Kalainesan aka Arivu, Mugen (Bigg Boss Tamil), Sundar Maalavika, Karthick Devaraj and extra.

DOWNLOAD MAAJJA SONGS HERE

NOTE: Indie musicians can ship your inquiries to whats [email protected] [OFFICIAL].

Contents hide
1 ENJOY ENJAAMI SONG
2 MOOPILLA THAMIZHE THAAYE SONG
3 Maajja Songs Obtain

ENJOY ENJAAMI SONG

Take pleasure in Enjaami (Cuckoo Cuckoo) is the very first music that was launched on the Maajja youtube channel. The music was a chartbuster hit that has been considered over 15 million occasions in a single week on YouTube. Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the music was sung by Dhee and Arivu. The voice of Dhee is inimitable and lit. Arivarasu Kalainesan aka Arivu has carried out arguably the perfect work of his profession. This music incorporates Parai and Oppari.

Watch Take pleasure in Enjaami music full video right here,

MOOPILLA THAMIZHE THAAYE SONG

Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye music was composed and sung by AR Rahman. It was directed by Amith Krishnan.

Maajja Songs Obtain

Obtain Maajja songs on Wynk, Gaana, and official music web sites.

Obtain Maajja Music on Ganna

Free Obtain Maajja Mp3 Songs on Wynk

Obtain All Maajja Songs Free on Jio Saavn

Obtain Free Maajja Songs on iTunes

Maajja Songs Spotify

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to obtain Maajja songs solely from official sources like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana, and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t assist or use pirated web sites like masstamilan, starmusiq, isaimini, to stream and obtain songs.

Watch Maajja music launch video,

Keep Tuned with themiracletech.com for extra Leisure information.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
27
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top