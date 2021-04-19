Maajja: Watch All The Latest Indie Songs | Tamil, Hindi, English

Maajja is a brand new music platform specifically launched for Impartial music artists in South India. It was initiated by Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman with the collaboration of three Canadian entrepreneurs Noel Kirthiraj, Sen Sachi, and Prasana Balachandran. He additionally launched the digital music competition “YAALL Fest”, to showcase the expertise round Chennai and the South Asian diaspora. Many indie musicians and composers are been grateful to be a part of Maajja and YAALL (Be a part of the Cultural Renaissance). Take a look at this house for all new upcoming Maajja songs, music movies, information, and updates.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He mentioned that he bought the spark for this concept throughout his latest election marketing campaign notably after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to start out a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian trend costume designer Amritha Ram can be part of the workforce. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

The introduction video of MAAJJA was launched on youtube that includes some indie musicians and composers like Toronto-based hip hop acts like sister duo Cartel Madras and rapper Shan Vincent De Paul, Siennor, producer-composer-singer Tenma, Tamil rock band Oorka, rapper Arivarasu Kalainesan aka Arivu, Mugen (Bigg Boss Tamil), Sundar Maalavika, Karthick Devaraj and extra.

Take pleasure in Enjaami (Cuckoo Cuckoo) is the very first music that was launched on the Maajja youtube channel. The music was a chartbuster hit that has been considered over 15 million occasions in a single week on YouTube. Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the music was sung by Dhee and Arivu. The voice of Dhee is inimitable and lit. Arivarasu Kalainesan aka Arivu has carried out arguably the perfect work of his profession. This music incorporates Parai and Oppari.

Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye music was composed and sung by AR Rahman. It was directed by Amith Krishnan.

