Maanaadu from Silambarasan movie TR is the first single to be released on the occasion of Ramzan!

Silambarasan film: The followers and social media specialists repeatedly share the political motion thriller Maanaadu starring Silambarasan TR to launch the primary single to mark Ramzan on Could 14, 2021. The movie is about Abdul Khaaliq, a younger Muslim performed by the Silambarasan TR . Silambarasan TR additionally labored exhausting to complete taking pictures for the movie.

Beforehand, the movie was meant for a theatrical launch on the event of Ramzan, however as a result of latest rise within the variety of COVID-19 pandemics, this has created obstacles within the filming course of. So the Silambarasan TR has pushed the identical.

Based on the sources, the crew and solid would fly to the Maldives to shoot the final a part of the movie. The followers may subsequently anticipate the movie to be launched quickly.

Maanaadu Film: Star solid

The followers witnessed the next stars within the film

Silambarasan TR

Kalyani Priyadarshan,

SJ Suryah,

Karunakaran,

Bharathiraja,

Premgi Amaran,

Aravind Akash,

SA Chandrasekhar, and several other others.

Venkat Prabhu is the director of the movie. Suresh Kamatchi is the producer of the movie. The followers may see Kalyani Priyadarshan play reverse Silambarasan TR. The filmmaker turned actor SJ Suryah is the villain within the film. Lastly, the movie options music from the well-known Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Followers may now anticipate the movie in July. The film is all set to launch Ramzan’s lead single on 14th Could 2021.