ENTERTAINMENT

Maanaadu from Silambarasan movie TR is the first single to be released on the occasion of Ramzan!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Maanaadu from Silambarasan movie TR is the first single to be released on the occasion of Ramzan!

Maanaadu from Silambarasan film TR is the primary single to be launched on the event of Ramzan!

Silambarasan film: The followers and social media specialists repeatedly share the political motion thriller Maanaadu starring Silambarasan TR to launch the primary single to mark Ramzan on Could 14, 2021. The movie is about Abdul Khaaliq, a younger Muslim performed by the Silambarasan TR . Silambarasan TR additionally labored exhausting to complete taking pictures for the movie.

Beforehand, the movie was meant for a theatrical launch on the event of Ramzan, however as a result of latest rise within the variety of COVID-19 pandemics, this has created obstacles within the filming course of. So the Silambarasan TR has pushed the identical.

Based on the sources, the crew and solid would fly to the Maldives to shoot the final a part of the movie. The followers may subsequently anticipate the movie to be launched quickly.

Maanaadu from Silambarasan movie TR is the first single to be released on the occasion of Ramzan!

Contents hide
1 Maanaadu Film: Star solid
1.1 Associated

Maanaadu Film: Star solid

The followers witnessed the next stars within the film

  • Silambarasan TR
  • Kalyani Priyadarshan,
  • SJ Suryah,
  • Karunakaran,
  • Bharathiraja,
  • Premgi Amaran,
  • Aravind Akash,
  • SA Chandrasekhar, and several other others.

Venkat Prabhu is the director of the movie. Suresh Kamatchi is the producer of the movie. The followers may see Kalyani Priyadarshan play reverse Silambarasan TR. The filmmaker turned actor SJ Suryah is the villain within the film. Lastly, the movie options music from the well-known Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Followers may now anticipate the movie in July. The film is all set to launch Ramzan’s lead single on 14th Could 2021.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
56
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
50
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top