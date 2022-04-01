Maarten Ducrot on criticism of his comment: ‘Do you like José de Cauver better? All right.. Shine or sit there yourself!’

doDisplay(‘div-gpt-ad-WielerNL_in-content_top_article’);

Marten, as an analyst you should be able to tell us whether ‘Flanders’ is not being underestimated?

“It depends on how you look at it and who you ask. If you’re an old Flemish miner, you don’t think so. If you’re a northern Dutchman involved in the arts, you say Are: What the fuck! But like a cyclist you pick up during a race. When you ride, you don’t really know what you’re experiencing. Similar to Elfstedentocht.”

Does the public make the curriculum?

“No, riders do that. But the whole atmosphere is huge. Go to a full football stadium and you’ll know what I mean.”

Is ‘Flanders’ Unique?

“Well, what you see is that the Belgian masses are expanding into northern France and now Paris-Roubaix is ​​getting that attraction too. A kind of circus arises, which they also know in Friesland . It seems like …