Maarten Vandevordt, the step will be taken gradually

Announced for a few months on the shelves of major clubs, the goalkeeper KRC Genk will join the ranks of RB Leipzig in 2024. Opportunity to grow and prepare for the highest level.

A small bomb hit the news on Tuesday: marten vandevordt (20 years) signed in Leipzig. The uniqueness of this transfer, and not the least: the goalkeeper will remain at Genk until 2024. The choice to progress, rather than jump straight into the deep end, probably even confirmed.

a great absurdity

The youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history at 17, the Saint-Trnd native hasn’t really had the opportunity to cross levels, having been thrown into the deep end at a very young age. Already counting to 71…