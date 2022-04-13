Maarten Vandevordt, the step will be taken gradually

Announced for a few months on the shelves of major clubs, the goalkeeper KRC Genk will join the ranks of RB Leipzig in 2024. Opportunity to grow and prepare for the highest level.
A small bomb hit the news on Tuesday: marten vandevordt (20 years) signed in Leipzig. The uniqueness of this transfer, and not the least: the goalkeeper will remain at Genk until 2024. The choice to progress, rather than jump straight into the deep end, probably even confirmed.
From RB Leipzig. in Maarten Vandevordt
More details: https://t.co/gM4eIxuI9Z#my team #To rise pic.twitter.com/i10IHuXLRd— KRC Jenk (@KRCGenkofficial) 12 April 2022
a great absurdity
The youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history at 17, the Saint-Trnd native hasn’t really had the opportunity to cross levels, having been thrown into the deep end at a very young age. Already counting to 71…
