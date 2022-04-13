Maarten Vandevordt to join RB Leipzig in 2024! – all football

He would stay with Limburgers for two more seasons before moving to the Bundesliga.

Maarten Vandevordt will join RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024. He has signed up with the German squad till June 2029. Genk the goalkeeper will play two more seasons with the Belgian vice-champion before moving on to the Bundesliga.

Vandevordt was only 16 when he joined Core A as the third goalkeeper. In September 2019, he made his official debut for Genk First Team. A few months later, he would become the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history at 17 years and 287 days. Meanwhile, he has 71 games on his clock.

“KRC Genk is particularly proud that one of our natural talents can once again develop and find opportunities at a top German club,” Limburgers said in a statement. “Marten has followed a special path …