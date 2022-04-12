Maarten Vandevordt will leave Genk to join Leipzig in 2024

KRC Genk and RB Leipzig have signed a deal for Maarten Vandevordt. The Belgium U23 international team’s goalkeeper will remain in the Belgian championship for two more seasons before making the leap to the Bundesliga, the Limburg team announced on Tuesday. Germany’s vice-champions clarified in the process that the 20-year-old Belgian had signed a five-year contract, which is until June 2029.

Vandewoordt is a pure product of Genko training, having arrived at the club at the age of 9. He joined the first team seven years later as the third goalkeeper. Starting his professional career in September 2019, he became the youngest goalkeeper to play a game.