Maassab Hindi Movie Released On OTT Shemaroo Me, Review, Cast, Story, Plot!

The most enticing film Maassab is ready for the world digital premiere. Grab all the essential details of the film which has been produced by Rohini LB Singh and the director of the film was Aditya O. Mahavir Prajapati was the composer in the film whereas the editing credit goes to Prakash Jha. The film has been produced under the Purushottam Studios production house. Shrikant Asati was the cinematographer in the film, The running time of the film is 114 minutes. Maassab was released on 29 January 2021.

Maassab Movie On OTT Shemaroo Me

The complete star cast of Maassab:-

Shiva Suryavanshi is the main lead in the film who will ging to have appeared as Ashish Kumar.

Sheetal Singh is going to be seen as Usha Devi.

Sohit Soni is playing the role of Nanhey.

Kritika Singh has been going to have appeared as Rama Devi.

Chandra Bhushan Singh as Mahendra Yadav

Manveer Choudhary as Awdhesh Kumar

Releasing date and streaming platform of Maassab: –

The makers of the film have been ready to realize it on the digital platform. The film is going to be released on May 7, 2021. The streaming platform will be “Shemaroome’ hence don’t forget to enjoy the film.

The storyline of the film Maassab: –

There is a highly popular administrator in the film who has been quit his job so that he can provide education to the rural Indian children those are unable to pay their fee. He uses to face numerous issues and obstacles in his way.

This is one of the most heart-touching films which focuses on the education importance of the children. Education is the only key that keeps society secure, sensitive, and prosperous.

We will see the main lead as Ashish Kumar who left his IAS post for the sake of the rural children so that he can educate them and increase the literacy rate of the country. After the release of the film, the audience gave numerous positive reviews I the film and they even appreciated the acting of the Shiva.

In the teaser, we can see how village people use to share their problem of sending their kids to school. They said that we too want our children to grab education but we aren’t able to do so as we can’t pay their school fees. Hence Ashish thinks about it and he started to provide education to the rural children for free.