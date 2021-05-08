ENTERTAINMENT

Maayavan Reloaded Movie: Cast | Teaser | Song | Trailer | Release Date

Maayavan Reloaded: The sequel of the Maayavan movie (2017) is set to begin by the director CV Kumar. On the occasion of Sundeep Kishan’s birthday, the director made an official announcement on his Twitter handle to work on the new project of “Maayavan Reloaded” The film comes in bilingual format Tamil, Telugu. The filmmakers launched a special poster for the onboard actor Sundeep Kishan. Sundeep Kishan recently did a prominent role in the A1 Express movie.

Maayavan Reloaded Full Details

Director CV Kumar
Producer Yet to be updated
Genre Mystery Thriller Drama
Script writer CV Kumar
Cast Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi
Music Yet to be updated
Production Company Yet to be updated
Release date Yet to be updated
Language Tamil, Telugu

Maayavan Reloaded Songs

  • Yet to be updated

Maayavan Reloaded Poster

Maayavan Reloaded

Maayavan Reloaded Teaser and Trailer

  • Yet to be updated

