Maayavan Reloaded Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Poster

Maayavan Reloaded is an Indian movie directed by C V Kumar. It is a sequel film of the Maayavan movie which was released in 2017. The director of the film announced on his official Twitter handle. The film will be released in two languages including Tamil, Telugu. Makers have released the official poster featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in a pivot role. Here is the full update about Maayavan Reloaded film.

Maayavan Reloaded Movie Full Updates

Title: Maayavan Reloaded

Director: CV Kumar

Producer: N/A

Genre: Mystery Thriller Drama

Scriptwriter: CV Kumar

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi

Music: N/A

Production Company: N/A

Release date: N/A

Language: Tamil, Telugu

‘Maayavan Reloaded’ is the sequel to the superhit Tamil film ‘Maayavan’, which was the first film directed by CV Kumar. ‘Maayavan’ is all about a mysterious murder by a serial killer. In the sequel, Sundeep Kishan plays the role of a crime inspector, who investigates the murders. The film ended 20 years ahead, where Sudeep Kishan was living happily with his loved ones, and the serial killer was trapped in the basement of his house.

Maayavan Reloaded Film Cast

The full star cast is not revealed yet but Sundeep Kishan debuted as a hero in this film. The well-known actor appeared in several super hit films such as ‘Maanagaram’, and ‘Maayavan’ in Tamil.

Maayavan Reloaded Official Poster

Check out the official poster of the film below.

