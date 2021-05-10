ENTERTAINMENT

Maayavan Reloaded Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Poster

Maayavan Reloaded is an Indian movie directed by C V Kumar. It is a sequel film of the Maayavan movie which was released in 2017. The director of the film announced on his official Twitter handle. The film will be released in two languages including Tamil, Telugu. Makers have released the official poster featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in a pivot role. Here is the full update about Maayavan Reloaded film.

Maayavan Reloaded Movie Full Updates

Title: Maayavan Reloaded
Director: CV Kumar
Producer: N/A
Genre: Mystery Thriller Drama
Scriptwriter: CV Kumar
Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi
Music: N/A
Production Company: N/A
Release date: N/A
Language: Tamil, Telugu

‘Maayavan Reloaded’ is the sequel to the superhit Tamil film ‘Maayavan’, which was the first film directed by CV Kumar. ‘Maayavan’ is all about a mysterious murder by a serial killer. In the sequel, Sundeep Kishan plays the role of a crime inspector, who investigates the murders. The film ended 20 years ahead, where Sudeep Kishan was living happily with his loved ones, and the serial killer was trapped in the basement of his house.

Maayavan Reloaded Film Cast

The full star cast is not revealed yet but Sundeep Kishan debuted as a hero in this film. The well-known actor appeared in several super hit films such as ‘Maanagaram’, and ‘Maayavan’ in Tamil.

Maayavan Reloaded Official Poster

Check out the official poster of the film below.

Also Read: Vitthal Teedi Web Series (Oho Gujarati) All Episodes Release Date, Watch Online

Stay tuned with Trendy Kendy for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to  comment down below.

Related Items:

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top