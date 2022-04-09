Work on it: Mabel, 26, looks sensational sporting a black ensemble for her performance on The One Show on Friday evening

Mabel stuns in a black sports suit to perform at The One Show

Mabel looks sensational in a black sports ensemble to perform at The One Show…before heading to a stylish pink loungewear co-ord

By Kenji Devine for Mailonline

Published: , Updated:

Mabel rocked a stylish figure cut as it came, and headed to The One Show on Friday evening for a sensational performance of her new track.

The 26-year-old singer looked gorgeous for the performance, wearing a sporty Diesel plait bodysuit, cargo-style zipped trousers and a matching black bomber jacket.

She paired a pair of black Nike Air Force trainers, accessories with a chunky silver chain necklace and hooped earrings.

Work…


Read Full News