MAC Football Schedule 2021 overall, top games to watch each week

MAC Football Schedule 2021 overall. Game by Week All Week Rankings.

Mac football schedule overall 2021

Each week’s games rank from least to most interesting.

Mac football schedule week 1

Thursday, 2 September

Western Illinois at Ball State

Friday, September 3

St. Francis in Eastern Michigan

Saturday, September 4

University of Miami at Cincinnati

Western michigan in michigan

Central Michigan in Missouri

Kent State at Texas A&M

Syracuse in Ohio

Georgia Tech at Northern Illinois

Bowling Green in Tennessee

Akron in Auburn

Wagner on Buffalo

Norfolk State in Toledo

Mac football schedule week 2

Saturday, September 11

Toledo in Notre Dame

Buffalo in Nebraska

University of Miami at Minnesota

Ball State on Penn State

Eastern Michigan in Wisconsin

Wyoming in Northern Illinois

Temple in Akron

Bowling Green in South Alabama

Illinois State in Western Michigan

VMI in Kent State

Robert Morris in Central Michigan

Deuxne in ohio

Mac football schedule week 3

Saturday, September 18

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo

Pitt in Western Michigan

Kent State in Iowa

Colorado State in Toledo

Ohio in louisiana

Ball State in Wyoming

Central Michigan at LSU

Northern Illinois in Michigan

UMass in Eastern Michigan

Murray State in Bowling Green

Bryant Akon

LIU at Miami University

Mac football schedule week 4

25 September is Saturday

Toledo in Ball State

In northwestern ohio

Miami University in the Army

San Jose State in Western Michigan

Kent State in Maryland

The FIU in Central Michigan

State of texas in eastern michigan

Buffalo in Old Dominion

Bowling Green in Minnesota

Akron in Ohio State

Maine in Northern Illinois

Mac football schedule week 5

Saturday, October 2

Western Michigan at Buffalo

Army at Ball State

Central Michigan at Miami University

Eastern Michigan in Northern Illinois

Okar Akron

Bowling Green at Kent State

Toledo in UMass

Mac football schedule week 6

Saturday, October 9

Buffalo in Kent State

Ball State in Western Michigan

Central michigan in ohio

Miami University in Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois in Toledo

Akron in Bowling Green

Mac football schedule week 7

Saturday, October 16

Ohio on buffalo

Toledo in central Michigan

Ball State in Eastern Michigan

Kent State in Western Michigan

University of Miami at Akron

Bowling Green in Northern Illinois

Mac football schedule week 8

October 23 is Saturday

Western Michigan in Toledo

University of Miami at Ball State

Kent State in Ohio

Northern Illinois in Northern Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green

Buffalo in Akron

Mac football schedule week 9

October 30 is Saturday

Bowling Green on Buffalo

Mac football schedule week 10

Tuesday, November 2

Miami University in Ohio

Eastern michigan in toledo

At ball state akon

Wednesday, November 3

Central Michigan in Western Michigan

Northern Illinois at Kent State

Mac football schedule week 11

Tuesday, November 9

Buffalo at Miami University

Ohio in Eastern Michigan

Akron in Western Michigan

Wednesday, November 10

Kent State in Central Michigan

Ball State in Northern Illinois

Toledo in Bowling Green

Mac football schedule week 12

Tuesday, November 16

Toledo in Ohio

Western michigan in eastern michigan

Bowling Green at Miami University

Wednesday, November 17

Central Michigan at Ball State

Buffalo in Northern Illinois

Saturday, November 20

Kent State Akron

Mac football schedule week 13

Friday, November 26

Eastern Michigan in Central Michigan

Bowling Green in Ohio

Saturday, November 27

University of Miami at Kent State

Akron in Toledo

Saturday, december 4

Rocket Hostage MAC Football Championship Game (Ford Field, Detroit, MI)