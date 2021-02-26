LATEST

MAC Football Schedule 2021 overall, top games to watch each week

Posted on

MAC Football Schedule 2021 overall. Game by Week All Week Rankings.

Mac football schedule overall 2021

Each week’s games rank from least to most interesting.

Mac football schedule week 1

Thursday, 2 September
Western Illinois at Ball State

Friday, September 3
St. Francis in Eastern Michigan

Saturday, September 4
University of Miami at Cincinnati
Western michigan in michigan
Central Michigan in Missouri
Kent State at Texas A&M
Syracuse in Ohio
Georgia Tech at Northern Illinois
Bowling Green in Tennessee
Akron in Auburn
Wagner on Buffalo
Norfolk State in Toledo

Mac football schedule week 2

Saturday, September 11
Toledo in Notre Dame
Buffalo in Nebraska
University of Miami at Minnesota
Ball State on Penn State
Eastern Michigan in Wisconsin
Wyoming in Northern Illinois
Temple in Akron
Bowling Green in South Alabama
Illinois State in Western Michigan
VMI in Kent State
Robert Morris in Central Michigan
Deuxne in ohio

Mac football schedule week 3

Saturday, September 18
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo
Pitt in Western Michigan
Kent State in Iowa
Colorado State in Toledo
Ohio in louisiana
Ball State in Wyoming
Central Michigan at LSU
Northern Illinois in Michigan
UMass in Eastern Michigan
Murray State in Bowling Green
Bryant Akon
LIU at Miami University

Mac football schedule week 4

25 September is Saturday
Toledo in Ball State
In northwestern ohio
Miami University in the Army
San Jose State in Western Michigan
Kent State in Maryland
The FIU in Central Michigan
State of texas in eastern michigan
Buffalo in Old Dominion
Bowling Green in Minnesota
Akron in Ohio State
Maine in Northern Illinois

Mac football schedule week 5

Saturday, October 2
Western Michigan at Buffalo
Army at Ball State
Central Michigan at Miami University
Eastern Michigan in Northern Illinois
Okar Akron
Bowling Green at Kent State
Toledo in UMass

Mac football schedule week 6

Saturday, October 9
Buffalo in Kent State
Ball State in Western Michigan
Central michigan in ohio
Miami University in Eastern Michigan
Northern Illinois in Toledo
Akron in Bowling Green

Mac football schedule week 7

Saturday, October 16
Ohio on buffalo
Toledo in central Michigan
Ball State in Eastern Michigan
Kent State in Western Michigan
University of Miami at Akron
Bowling Green in Northern Illinois

Mac football schedule week 8

October 23 is Saturday
Western Michigan in Toledo
University of Miami at Ball State
Kent State in Ohio
Northern Illinois in Northern Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green
Buffalo in Akron

Mac football schedule week 9

October 30 is Saturday
Bowling Green on Buffalo

Mac football schedule week 10

Tuesday, November 2
Miami University in Ohio
Eastern michigan in toledo
At ball state akon

Wednesday, November 3
Central Michigan in Western Michigan
Northern Illinois at Kent State

Mac football schedule week 11

Tuesday, November 9
Buffalo at Miami University
Ohio in Eastern Michigan
Akron in Western Michigan

Wednesday, November 10
Kent State in Central Michigan
Ball State in Northern Illinois
Toledo in Bowling Green

Mac football schedule week 12

Tuesday, November 16
Toledo in Ohio
Western michigan in eastern michigan
Bowling Green at Miami University

Wednesday, November 17
Central Michigan at Ball State
Buffalo in Northern Illinois

Saturday, November 20
Kent State Akron

Mac football schedule week 13

Friday, November 26
Eastern Michigan in Central Michigan
Bowling Green in Ohio

Saturday, November 27
University of Miami at Kent State
Akron in Toledo

Saturday, december 4
Rocket Hostage MAC Football Championship Game (Ford Field, Detroit, MI)

