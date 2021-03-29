LATEST

“Mac Jones threw last week at Alabama Pro Day I. He’ll throw again tomorrow at Alabama Pro Day II”: GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan to skip Justin Fields Pro Day to go see Mac Jones | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on

After a blockbuster trade to move up to the 3rd pick, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear that they were interested in drafting a quarterback. And after choosing to go to see Mac Jones’ Pro Day, they are making it clear who they view as their preferred QB prospect.

The San Francisco 49ers made huge waves across the league after they pretty much sacrificed their future to move up in the Draft. The 49ers traded away their 12th pick in the 2021 draft, a first-round pick and a third-rounder in 2022 and a first-rounder in 2023 to the Miami Dolphins to acquire the 3rd pick in this year’s draft.

Contents hide
1 49ers to attend Alabama QB Mac Jones’ Pro Day
2 Mac Jones showing off the deep ball at @AlabamaFTBL Pro Day 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7Q10VWeEHq
3 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 23, 2021

49ers to attend Alabama QB Mac Jones’ Pro Day

General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan chose to attend QB Mac Jones’ second Alabama Pro Day over going to see Justin Fields only Pro Day over at Ohio State. San Francisco almost has to be under the impression that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will go No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. This leaves Justin Fields, Trey Lance and perhaps now even Mac Jones.

49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters is reportedly set to attend Fields’ pro day on behalf of the team.

When asked about his first pro day, Jones said he was frustrated with his performance as a passer during the first pro day. However, he did not get to throw to star wideouts Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

“It was a little different than a typical pro day script just because of the people we had out there,” Jones told SEC Network. We had to use two underclassmen and obviously Miller, Carl and Josh did a great job. But I feel like I could’ve thrown it better. It is what it is. I have one more pro day, got to come out and show what I got.

“I really don’t think it was as good as I probably wanted it to be. I’ll probably be pissed about it for 20 minutes, but I’ll be good after that.”

Justin Fields does however have a pre-existing relationship with Kyle Shanahan having attended the QB Collective Camp. Thus Fields may have an edge over Mac Jones when it comes to familiarity. If Shanahan has seen enough based on their past work together, this may be a case of simply doing his due diligence in going to watch Jones.

What the San Francisco 49ers do with the 3rd overall pick has analysts thinking round the clock. Both Fields and Jones have their individual Pros and Cons. Thus it will be very interesting to see how the draft day plays out.

Also Read: “Happy 3/28”: Tom Brady trolls the Atlanta Falcons on March 28th about historic Super Bowl comeback.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
297
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
287
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x