“Mac Jones threw last week at Alabama Pro Day I. He’ll throw again tomorrow at Alabama Pro Day II”: GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan to skip Justin Fields Pro Day to go see Mac Jones | The SportsRush

After a blockbuster trade to move up to the 3rd pick, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear that they were interested in drafting a quarterback. And after choosing to go to see Mac Jones’ Pro Day, they are making it clear who they view as their preferred QB prospect.

The San Francisco 49ers made huge waves across the league after they pretty much sacrificed their future to move up in the Draft. The 49ers traded away their 12th pick in the 2021 draft, a first-round pick and a third-rounder in 2022 and a first-rounder in 2023 to the Miami Dolphins to acquire the 3rd pick in this year’s draft.

Miami has traded the #3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers, via @AdamSchefter Who are they targeting in the NFL Draft at #3? pic.twitter.com/FdEP05afME – PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 26, 2021

49ers to attend Alabama QB Mac Jones’ Pro Day

General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan chose to attend QB Mac Jones’ second Alabama Pro Day over going to see Justin Fields only Pro Day over at Ohio State. San Francisco almost has to be under the impression that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will go No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. This leaves Justin Fields, Trey Lance and perhaps now even Mac Jones.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are skipping Justin Fields’ pro day on Tuesday to go to Mac Jones’ instead, per @peter_king. There seems to be a little bit more smoke to this speculation of Jones going 3rd overall with each passing day. pic.twitter.com/dCt5DmK97Z – Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 29, 2021

49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters is reportedly set to attend Fields’ pro day on behalf of the team.

When asked about his first pro day, Jones said he was frustrated with his performance as a passer during the first pro day. However, he did not get to throw to star wideouts Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

“It was a little different than a typical pro day script just because of the people we had out there,” Jones told SEC Network. We had to use two underclassmen and obviously Miller, Carl and Josh did a great job. But I feel like I could’ve thrown it better. It is what it is. I have one more pro day, got to come out and show what I got.”

“I really don’t think it was as good as I probably wanted it to be. I’ll probably be pissed about it for 20 minutes, but I’ll be good after that.”

— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 23, 2021

Justin Fields does however have a pre-existing relationship with Kyle Shanahan having attended the QB Collective Camp. Thus Fields may have an edge over Mac Jones when it comes to familiarity. If Shanahan has seen enough based on their past work together, this may be a case of simply doing his due diligence in going to watch Jones.

2017, Kyle Shanahan & Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/IeNEPswpgv — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 26, 2021

What the San Francisco 49ers do with the 3rd overall pick has analysts thinking round the clock. Both Fields and Jones have their individual Pros and Cons. Thus it will be very interesting to see how the draft day plays out.

