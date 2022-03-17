LATEST

Mac Studios will be delivered later than expected 🆕

Posted on

If at least a lucky one received his Mac Studio with a few days in advance, others will have to be patient, more than expected. This is the case of Dom, who placed an order for his new computer – an M1 Max model with 32-core GPU, 64 GB of unified memory and 1 TB of storage – an hour after the keynote last Tuesday. The Apple Store was showing a delivery date of between March 21 and 22…until things suddenly changed tonight.

The Mac Studio took two weeks in sight and won’t ship again until April 1-5, and that’s no (bad) joke. So maybe Apple can finally deliver the machine to him sooner but for the start of next week, it smells bad. If you ordered a Mac Studio, did you receive the delivery date? It seems that Dom is no exception…

Currently, Apple ships the Mac Studio M1 Max between April 7 and 14, and the M1 Ultra between May 17 and 24.

Update – According to several of your testimonies and according to our own experience, Apple has obviously encountered problems with Mac Studio models ordered with options. The machine that was to be delivered to us between March 21 and 22 is also late, now it is announced between April 1 and 5, like the example above. This is a basic Mac Studio for which we selected 64 GB of unified memory and 1 TB of SSD.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

641
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
527
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
441
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
408
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
393
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
383
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
382
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top