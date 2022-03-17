Mac Studios will be delivered later than expected 🆕

If at least a lucky one received his Mac Studio with a few days in advance, others will have to be patient, more than expected. This is the case of Dom, who placed an order for his new computer – an M1 Max model with 32-core GPU, 64 GB of unified memory and 1 TB of storage – an hour after the keynote last Tuesday. The Apple Store was showing a delivery date of between March 21 and 22…until things suddenly changed tonight.

The Mac Studio took two weeks in sight and won’t ship again until April 1-5, and that’s no (bad) joke. So maybe Apple can finally deliver the machine to him sooner but for the start of next week, it smells bad. If you ordered a Mac Studio, did you receive the delivery date? It seems that Dom is no exception…

Currently, Apple ships the Mac Studio M1 Max between April 7 and 14, and the M1 Ultra between May 17 and 24.

Update – According to several of your testimonies and according to our own experience, Apple has obviously encountered problems with Mac Studio models ordered with options. The machine that was to be delivered to us between March 21 and 22 is also late, now it is announced between April 1 and 5, like the example above. This is a basic Mac Studio for which we selected 64 GB of unified memory and 1 TB of SSD.