Macarena Paz Shows How Her Daughter Is Doing Who Had a Tracheotomy

“It’s been a while and we see you grow… you’re getting stronger, more beautiful and more courageous as mom tells you. My little warrior with great aspirations as a book he told us “, counted Cat Together with baby pictures.

babe.jpg April, daughter of Macarena Pazu

“And whenever I go in I see you, I keep looking at the monitor but now I see you and your little hands looking for something or a toy…”.

“And I’ll come and make you, now without fear of doing it. And from time to time I take out the saturation meter cable for a while to run more freely through the Neo, than me before.” It’s okay to know how to recognize you when you are and when you’re not.”added.

“The tracheostomy did you well, I’m calmer, we’ve made a good decision. It’s improved your quality of life, you’re calmer, more comfortable, …