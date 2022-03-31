Machine Gun Kelly remembers hanging out with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins shortly before his death – 97.9 WRMF

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

machine gun Kelly say they had a late moment Foo Fighters drummer Taylor HawkinsA few days before his untimely demise.

Kelly said howard stern He was with 20 friends when he joined the band two days before Hawking’s death. “Taylor … went to each and every one of us and gave us every moment of ours,” Kelly said, adding that Hawkins didn’t remember a single person, not even Kelly’s assistant.

“We were tripping outside,” Kelly said.

MGK said, “He’s such a beautiful soul… He was so bright.” tommy lee In motley crew Movies, dirt, Hawkins said he was “at the premiere” and praised Kelly for “Tommy’s mannerisms”.

MGK also said that both…