Machine Gun Kelly rides the pop-punk wave on ‘Mainstream Sellout’

When it comes to rapper-turned-pop-punk rocker Colson Baker, there’s little room to sit on the fence, better known as machine gun Kelly, MGK is either a punchline or a hero depending on where you sit. But to his credit, he has a self-awareness of his lightning rod status and uses it to further his personality. Riding the wave of the pop-punk revival, Kelly’s mainstream sales Taps into the energy and urgency that make style what it is. On his latest endeavor, MGK recruits tons of friends along the way to help make his point.

Mainstream Sellout

machine gun Kelly

Bad Boy, March 25

7/10

For those familiar with the genre, there won’t be too many surprises here, but…