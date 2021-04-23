Maciej Kazieczko: “I’m Looking For a Way to End the Fight Ahead of Time”

KSW 60 is about to happen on Saturday, April 25, 2021, in Poland. The nine-fight card will characteristic two title fights together with gentle heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun will take one other shot at heavyweight champion Phil De Fries as the 2 run again their KSW 47 battle. The c0-main occasion will characteristic the primary title protection of light-weight champion Marian Ziolkowski. His challenger is one in every of Poland’s true rising stars. So early in his profession with a report of 7-1, Maciej Kazieczko, has a possibility to assert KSW gold.

Discovering MMA and Early Profession

For Kazieczko, discovering MMA was simply was ending up being his calling on the finish of the day. “I discovered my technique to martial arts by making an attempt numerous sports activities with higher or worse outcomes. My final sport was MMA, which turned out to be good for me,” Kazieczko advised MyMMANews. So early in his skilled profession at 27-years-old, Kazieczko has been within the skilled ranks since 2015. Since that point, there have been a number of instrument coaches and teammates to help in his speedy growth. When requested which coaches have been instrumental in his growth, Kazieczko responded with, “These are all my coaches that I had from the start of my journey with martial arts: Marcin Kotas, Piotr Gular, Jakub Kozera, Patryk Proszek, Andrzej Kościelski (sequential from the oldest to the current one.) And my good friend Marcin Bilman, with whom I’ve all the time educated. At the moment, he’s additionally an excellent coach,” said Kazieczko.

Rise Up the KSW Ranks

Becoming a member of KSW just one battle into your MMA profession will not be a straightforward process. Kazieczko has made the most effective of it, 7-1 whereas using a present four-fight profitable streak. In his final out, Kazieczko went toe-to-toe with one in every of Croatia’s greatest in Charles Caput at KSW 54 in August 2020. Kazieczko walked out of the cage with a third-round TKO victory and a title shot. “This chance is for me the success of what I used to be striving for. It was unreal to me, however with every success, I started to consider it. Later that was my particular objective. I really feel completely satisfied,” said Kazieczko.

After all of the exhausting work and dominant victories tallied up, Kazieczko has earned his probability on the KSW light-weight title in opposition to the newly-crowned Marian Ziolkowski, making his first title protection. Lengthy-tenured then-champion Mateusz Gamrot vacated the title to signal with the UFC. Ziolkowski received the vacant title after defeating Roman Szymanski at KSW 57 in December 2020. Kazieczko has proven the ability and dedication wanted to be a champion within the KSW ranks. A victory at KSW 60 might be the start of a protracted, affluent reign.

Matt Bricker

I’m a life-long MMA fan who has been a fan since UFC 1. I used to be born in Illinois however raised in South Louisiana, residence of many nice blended martial artists. I began martial arts on the age of 4 and continued into my grownup years the place I served almost 10 years in regulation enforcement. I really feel my job is to convey the tales of the MMA fighters we get pleasure from to observe and share their tales with the world. Comply with me on Twitter @LAknockoutMMA