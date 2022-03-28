Mackenzie Anderson murder accused Tyrone Thompson behind bars in Newcastle

A 22-year-old man accused of stabbing young mother Mackenzie Anderson to death in Newcastle appears briefly in court.

Tyrone Thompson was released from hospital on Monday morning after receiving treatment for a hand injury.

Mr Thompson faced Newcastle Local Court on charges of murder, entering the home with intent and violating an apprehensive domestic violence order (ADVO).

Police were called to an apartment complex on Krebert Street in Mayfield on Friday night after reports an armed man…