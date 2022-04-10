Mackenzie Dern takes split call on Tecchia Torres

Tecchia Torres successfully suppressed Mackenzie Dern’s UFC 273 submission attempts, but it was not enough to secure the win.

Dern (12–2 MMA, 7–2 UFC) defeated Torres (13–6 MMA, 9–6 UFC) by split decision in a close match that went away. Ultimately, the judges saw it in his favor and awarded scores of 28–29, 29–28 and 29–28.

The women’s strawweight match was part of the UFC 273 main card at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

The fight began with Torres applying a ton of movement and attempts to evade Dern’s advances and capture and bind him. She weaved in and out with punches and low kicks, doing her best to frustrate her opponent. It was a successful run, as Dern couldn’t get him to the ground in the first five…