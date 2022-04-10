Mackenzie Dern tops UFC 273 with split decision victory

World champion wrestler Mackenzie Dern had his hand through split-decision after a grueling 3rd round match against Takea Torres.

Torres was relentless with his kicking, accumulating 32 leg strikes and taking the lead in overall strikes and landed with 76 on Dern’s 50.

The second round is when Dern’s grappling really stands out, as he leaps off guard and hits a good Kimura with Torres’ arm completely locked behind his back. Unfortunately, Dern couldn’t find the right angle for the finish, but used the position to maintain a clinch, moved to the feet, and nearly ended up with a knee splint and toe grip. While she didn’t get the tap, she was able to maintain control of the ground for most of the round.

Some fighters…