Mackenzie Dern wants to be the first fighter to eliminate Takeia Torres at UFC 273: ‘That would be a big statement’

Mackenzie Dern wants to make history at UFC 273.

This Saturday, Dern will take on Tekia Torres in a special strawweight fight on the main card of UFC 273. It’s an important battle for Dern coming off a loss to Marina Rodriguez last October, and one she needs to win if she wants to stay in. Title conversation. But Dern isn’t just looking for a win this weekend. 5 on the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, the strawweight is looking to make a statement by becoming the first person to eliminate Torres on Saturday.

“One hundred percent. That’s definitely what I care about. I’m like, I want to be the first. I think it would be a big statement if I could get through it because of all the girls he’s fought with,” darn told Ariel Helwani mma hour, “She’s a former champion, ex…