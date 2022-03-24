LATEST

MacKenzie Scott makes a record $275 million donation to Planned Parenthood

Posted on
MacKenzie Scott makes a record $275 million donation to Planned Parenthood

Billionaire philanthropist and novelist Mackenzie Scott has donated $275 million to reproductive health care nonprofit Planned Parenthood—the largest gift ever given to the organization.

In Wednesday’s announcement in a medium PostScott details his latest donations to 465 organizations and institutions, including Habitat for Humanity, the Boys and Girls Club of America, and Urban Teachers.

She says the primary focus of her philanthropy is to support “underrepresented people from all kinds of groups”.

Scott said in his post, “The cause of equality has no side. Nor can there be a single solution.”

“We are all human. And we all have the energy dedicated to helping and protecting the people we love,” she also said.

Divorced Scott…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top