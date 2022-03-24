MacKenzie Scott makes a record $275 million donation to Planned Parenthood

Billionaire philanthropist and novelist Mackenzie Scott has donated $275 million to reproductive health care nonprofit Planned Parenthood—the largest gift ever given to the organization.

In Wednesday’s announcement in a medium PostScott details his latest donations to 465 organizations and institutions, including Habitat for Humanity, the Boys and Girls Club of America, and Urban Teachers.

She says the primary focus of her philanthropy is to support “underrepresented people from all kinds of groups”.

Scott said in his post, “The cause of equality has no side. Nor can there be a single solution.”

“We are all human. And we all have the energy dedicated to helping and protecting the people we love,” she also said.

Divorced Scott…