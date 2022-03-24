MacKenzie Scott Tallies Her Donations So Far: $12 Billion to 1,257 Groups

Since pledging his entire fortune for the first time in 2019, billionaire Mackenzie Scott has given out more than $12 billion to nonprofits since 2020, according to publicly announced gifts. That enormous amount has propelled him to the top ranks of philanthropists across the globe.

in that latest essay On the website Medium on Wednesday, Scott described an additional $3.9 billion in gifts to 465 nonprofits over the past nine months, including funds dedicated to areas she has given in the past, such as climate and education. , as well as pressing needs such as the relief efforts of the new Ukraine.

