Macri won the Bridge World Cup

Mauricio Macri, The former President of Boca and Argentina made his debut at the 45th World Team Championship at Bridge in Parma, Italy, called the D’Orci Trophy, representing our country in the fourth round of the round.

The Together for Change founder played two of the three games the team participated in, which he shared with Hector Cambaros, Walter Fornasari, Pablo Lambardi, Carlos Lucena, Marco Bertagnoni (captain) and Debra Hyatt (coach). Eight qualified for the knock out stage.

Clarins said the 45th Bridge World Championships was held from March 27 to April 9, and the team McCree is part of has advanced to the next round.

Macri has a habit of playing bridge for a long time and during this time due to forced isolation…