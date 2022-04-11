Macron and Le Pen enter the French electoral fray

French leaders Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marin Le Pen are set to run for the April 24 presidential election.

“Make no mistake, nothing is certain,” he told supporters.

He is headed for a first-round victory, but opinion polls suggest the run-off could be very close.

Le Pen called on every non-Macron voter to join him and “get France back in order”.

With 96 percent of the votes counted, Emmanuel Macron got 27.42 percent, Marine Le Pen got 24.03 percent and Jean-Luc Mélenchon got 21.57 percent.

Veteran far-left candidate Jean-Luc …