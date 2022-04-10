Macron and Le Pen head for French election campaign

French leader Emmanuel Macron and right-wing rival Marine Le Pen are headed for a presidential election on April 24, estimates showed after the first round of voting today.

According to separate estimates by Ipop, Opinionway, Elabe and Ipsos, Mr Macron won 28.1-29.5% of the vote in the first round, while Le Pen won 23.3-24.4% of the vote. Those estimates, which are published as polling ends, are generally very reliable in France.

If confirmed, the result would set off a duel between an economic liberal with a global outlook in Mr Macron and a deeply Eurosceptic economic nationalist in Ms Le Pen who, until the Ukraine war, was an open admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin. .

Who will take over the Elysee Palace next, will depend on whether those supporting Mr Macron and Le Pen’s rivals…