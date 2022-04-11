Macron and Le Pen head France’s election campaign

article material

Paris: French leader Emmanuel Macron and right-wing rival Marine Le Pen are heading for a presidential election to be held on April 24, estimates showed after the first round of voting on Sunday.

Macron received 28.1–29.5% of the vote in the first round, according to separate estimates by Ifop, Opinionway, Elabe and Ipsos, while Le Pen won 23.3–24.4%. Those estimates, which are published as polling ends, are generally very reliable in France.

If confirmed, this result would set in Macron a duel between an economic liberal with a global outlook and a deeply Eurosceptic economic nationalist who, until…