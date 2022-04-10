Macron and Le Pen headed for run-off vote to decide French presidential election, survey suggests

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron will face the right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen, who is the winner of the French presidency by all means. The two advanced into the first round of voting in the country’s election on Sunday in yet another face-to-face clash of their sharply opposing viewpoints for France.

Voting agency estimates and a partial official count of votes set France on course to repeat the 2017 run-off that made Macron the country’s youngest president – but this time there’s no guarantee the result will be the same.

Addressing his supporters, who chanted “five more years”, Macron warned that “nothing has been done” and said that campaigning for the next two weeks of the April 24 second round of voting would be “our country and Decisive for Europe”.

Claiming that Le Pen will align…