Macron says France will spearhead operation to evacuate Mariupol – POLITICO

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France, along with Turkey and Greece, will launch an “extraordinary humanitarian operation” to evacuate the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. under victory for three weeks by the Russian army.

“We are going to launch a humanitarian operation with Turkey and Greece to evacuate all those who want to leave Mariupol,” Macron told reporters after the two-day European Council summit.

Macron gave few details but said the operation would take place “the earlier the better” and would be conducted “in coordination” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officials. The French leader also said he was in touch with the mayor of Mariupol.

