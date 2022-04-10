Macron to face Le Pen in French election: Estimate | election news

French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen have come out on top of France’s first-round presidential election, qualifying for the April 24 runoff, according to early estimates.

With projections of Macron in first place and Le Pen in second, other leading candidates conceded defeat on Sunday. Except for another far-right candidate, Eric Zemor, everyone urged voters to support the ruling party to block the far-right in two weeks’ time.

Le Pen, who in recent weeks had eaten into the president’s one-time commanding 10-point poll lead, said she was about to protect the weak and unite a nation weary of its elite.

“I intend without waiting to sew back the tears that a torn France has to suffer,” she told supporters, adding: “We …