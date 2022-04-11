Macron to face Le Pen in French presidential election for the second time in five years

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face each other for the second time in five years in the French presidential election on April 24.

Last night’s exit polls showed Mr Macron won about 28 per cent of the vote in the first round, compared to 23 per cent for Le Pen.

The Ifop-Fiducial Polling Institute predicted the incumbent president would again beat Le Pen, but by only two percentage points, at 51 to 49 percent, which is within the margin of error.

Macron will hold rallies today in northern France, tomorrow in the east of the country and on Saturday in Marseille, his…