Macron wants to “reach out to all who want to work for France”

The presidential-candidate, who rose to the top of the first round, spoke at Porte de Versailles this Sunday. He wants a “great political movement of unity and action”.

Some similarities, and many differences. Coming in 2017, Emmanuel Macron is preparing to face Marine Le Pen (23.3%) once again, heading the first round (28.3%) of the 2022 presidential election. Speaking, five years ago, from Port de Versailles, the presidential-candidate however changed his attitude this Sunday evening. Leaving his wife, the First Lady, on the stage floor, the outgoing did not display the triumphalism, which cost him dearly at the time.

