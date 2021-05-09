Madam Chief Minister Movie World Television Premiere On Star Gold

Sunday is here which means that many films are ready for the world television premiere to entertain the audience. In this sequence, the much-awaited and surprising film titled “Madam Chief Minister” is set to premiere on television screens. These days due to lockdown people are in their homes and getting bored, producers are coming up with many films to make their lockdown days exciting. People are already excited to see this film and they are constantly searching for details of the film. So don’t worry about it, in this article you will get all the necessary information related to this film.

Madam Chief World Television Premiere

The film has already been released in theaters on 22 January 2021 and is now set to win the hearts of television viewers. The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar. The music of the film was composed by Mangesh Dhakad and the lyrics are written by Dushyant. Star cast of the film.

Madam chief cast

Richa Chadda played the lead role of Tara Roopram in the film

Manav Kaul played the role of Danish Khan

Akshay Oberoi plays Indramani Tripathi

Saurabh Shukla played the role of Master Surajbhan

Subhrajyoti Baaraat played the role of Arvind Singh and many leading actors are part of this film.

Story of madam chief minister

The film is based on a political drama and Richa Chaddha is playing the lead role in the film and the story revolves around her. A woman walks a traitorous path when she finally decides to be a part of politics and steps into it and becomes the Chief Minister. Although, he faced many problems in this political journey, but his biggest challenge is to handle his responsibility. How she deals with these situations and fulfills all her responsibilities is interesting to watch and the audience needs to watch the film to know the story ahead.

Premiere dates and reviews

The film’s WTP is on Sunday 9 May 2021 and is airing on Star Gold. Viewers are already waiting impatiently to see Richa on the television screen. Richa already built a different fan base with her acting skills and the many roles she played in many films. The film has been receiving mixed reactions from critics as well as audiences and now the producers have high expectations from the WTP. So readers, watch this movie on your TV screen and don’t forget to share your review with us.