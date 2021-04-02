Madame Claude Movie Released On OTT Netflix Review, Cast, Storyline, Plot

Netflix is coming up with the brand new film “Madame Claude” on 2 April 2021. The movie is based on the life of a French brothel keeper. And the whole story revolves around the prostitution business of Madame Claude. The script of the movie is written by Sylvie Verheyde. The film is produced by Florence Gastaud and Nicolas Royer. The cinematographer is Leo Hinstin while the film editor is Christel Dewynter. Production of the film design by Thomas Grezaud. The customer designer of the cast is Isabelle Pannetier. It is the crime drama movie that will attract a huge audience.

Entire Cast of the film “Madame Claude”:-

The cast includes Karole Rocher, Roschdy Zem, Garance Marillier who are in the lead role in the film.

Timings of Madame Claude on Netflix:-

The film is going to be stream on OTT Platform Netflix. The film is gonna be released at 12 am pacific time. And it is releasing on 2 April.

A plot of the Madame Claude:-

Madame Claude is the owner of the prostitution business and even she has power over the Frensch political and criminal worlds. But she is unaware of the fact thet her empire can shut down at any time. We will be going to see how the entire life of Madame Claude has been spend and what she faced.

Trailer of the film Madame Claude:-

The trailer is 1 minute 51 second long in which we can see “how Madame demonstrates her life and get famous as the owner of a brothel. She also faced several ups and downs in her life. we can also say that her life was a true struggle.” Well, the video has over 19 lakh views. Hence this shows that the audience is excited about the movie release and it will gonna get good reviews.

Life of Madame Claud:-

She is also known as Fernande Gruden who was the owner of a brothel in France. She is the boss lady of the call girls who serve the politician of France. In the year 1916, she has established the most famous and biggest prostitution network in Paris. Her life was jammed up with the struggle.